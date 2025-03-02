Woman injured in Henrico neighborhood was shot, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman is recovering after she was shot in a Henrico neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were called just before 4 a.m. to the 2800 block of Siebel Road, which is not far from Route 360 and Interstate 64, for a report of a shooting, Lt. Jason Powers with Henrico Police said.

"The female was transported to an area hospital for treatment," Powers wrote. "There is no current threat to the public."

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story.



