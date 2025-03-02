Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Woman injured in Henrico neighborhood was shot, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, March 2, 2025
Henrico Police -- Crime Generic Night Cruiser
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman is recovering after she was shot in a Henrico neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were called just before 4 a.m. to the 2800 block of Siebel Road, which is not far from Route 360 and Interstate 64, for a report of a shooting, Lt. Jason Powers with Henrico Police said.

"The female was transported to an area hospital for treatment," Powers wrote. "There is no current threat to the public."

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Sunny and colder today Police: Shooting call leads officers to woman's body inside Henrico apartment Much colder tonight and Sunday Man arrested after deadly double shooting outside Henrico 7-Eleven in October Born without arms or legs, Bukuru Nyandwi's art combines beauty with inspiration

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone