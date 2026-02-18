Richmond invites residents to weigh in on fiscal year 2027 budget priorities

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond city leaders are inviting residents to share their input on how tax dollars should be spent through a series of budget town halls for the fiscal year 2027 budget.

The first town hall was held Tuesday evening at Huguenot High School, where city department representatives walked residents through the budget process, explaining where funding comes from and how spending priorities are determined.

Additional meetings will be held at neighborhoods and community centers across the city in the coming weeks:



Feb. 28 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Annie E. Giles Resource Center (1400 Oliver Hill Way) Register here Program Flyer Feb. 28 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Hickory Hill Community Center (3000 E Belt Blvd) Register here Program Flyer

No prior experience is required — residents are encouraged to bring their ideas and questions about city spending priorities.

For those unable to attend in person, you can complete the budget prioritization survey online by clicking here.

