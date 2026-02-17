Henrico County repairs most snow plows after 40% of fleet damaged by Winter Storm Fern

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Most of Henrico County's snow plows have been repaired after Winter Storm Fern damaged 40% of the fleet.

According to the Henrico Department of Public Works, 22 of the county's 55 dump trucks equipped with plows and salt spreaders were damaged during the storm.

Terrell Hughes, a department spokesman, said the maintenance team worked around the clock to repair equipment as it returned from the field. He shared a photo showing crews replacing a center cutting blade that was damaged during snow removal operations.

County leaders said improving the entire fleet to better handle storms of this magnitude could cost $30 million — a price they're not willing to pay for such rare weather events.

The repairs come as the region continues to recover from Winter Storm Fern, which brought significant snowfall and ice to Central Virginia earlier this month.

