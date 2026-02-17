Ramadan begins Tuesday night, marking start of sacred month for Muslims worldwide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Ramadan begins Tuesday night, marking one of the most sacred times for Muslims and the month in which it is believed that the Quran was sent down from heaven.

During this month, many Muslims observe a strict fast from dawn until sunset. This year, Ramadan will end March 19.

Zulfi Khan, vice president at the Islamic Center of Henrico, said he hopes Ramadan will inspire a sense of connection across the area.

"The month of Ramadan is the revival and the reaffirmation of our values and virtues and teachings of Islam," Khan said. "And in this month, we welcome the abundance of blessings and sharing and caring and spread of goodness for all humanity."

Khan said fasting is a way to unite the community.

"It is the month that it is the revival of our values and virtues and how to be a good human being and how to be good to others," he said. "Because fasting makes you feel that you are missing something and that you can relate with others. And when you can do that, that brings you closer to everyone around you."

The Islamic Center of Henrico will host an event Wednesday night.

