Henrico County offers free naloxone at libraries, mental health offices

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County has launched a pilot program to make the life-saving drug naloxone, also known as Narcan, available at no cost in several public locations throughout the county.

County leaders said the initiative aims to help reduce overdose deaths and support individuals in recovery from opioid addiction.

The county has installed "Empower Henrico" distribution cabinets at six locations as part of the pilot program:



Libbie Mill Library, 2100 Libbie Lake East St.

Fairfield Area Library, 1401 N. Laburnum Ave.

Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services – Woodman Road, 10299 Woodman Road

Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services – Richmond Medical Park, 2010 Bremo Road #122

Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services – East Center, 3908 Nine Mile Road

Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services – Charles City and New Kent, 9403-A Pocahontas Trail in Providence Forge

Each cabinet can hold up to 10 boxes of naloxone.

Officials are encouraging people to take a box if they or someone they know is at risk of an opioid overdose. Each box contains two doses of the overdose-reversing drug.

The free naloxone distribution program represents part of Henrico County's broader efforts to address the ongoing opioid crisis and provide resources for those affected by addiction.

