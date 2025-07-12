Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman killed after shooting at Chesterfield townhomes, police say

Chesterfield Police
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning in North Chesterfield, according to authorities.

Chesterfield Police said officers were called to the 4000 block of Belcourse Road near Breezy Court just after 2:50 a.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. That address is at the Beechtree Townhomes.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries, according to police.

"There is no continuing threat to the public," police said. "The identity of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification."

Police said their investigation into the crime is ongoing.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

