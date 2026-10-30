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Woman killed after being struck by vehicle near Richmond International Airport

Fatal pedestrian crash Henrico
Virginia Statewide Incidents
Fatal pedestrian crash Henrico
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman was killed in a pedestrian crash near Richmond International Airport in Henrico County on Thursday evening.

According to Virginia Statewide Incidents, officers with the Henrico County Police Division responded to the area of Williamsburg Road and Airport Drive at approximately 8:30 p.m. for a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in the roadway who had “obvious signs of trauma.”

Police say the woman died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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