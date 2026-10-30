Fort Lee soldier dies during training at Army post

FORT LEE, Va. — The Fort Lee community is mourning the death of a soldier in a training area at the Army post in Prince George County.

The soldier, whose name has not been released, died during a training exercise the morning of Oct. 29.

No foul play is suspected, according to a Fort Lee spokesperson, and the cause of death is under investigation.

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