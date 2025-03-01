Shooting call leads officers to woman's body inside Henrico apartment, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after police found a woman's body inside a Glen Allen apartment Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Whitford Circle for a report of a shooting around 1 p.m., according to Lt. Patrick F. Crook with Henrico Police. That address is located at the MAA Glen Allen apartments off Gaskins Road.

When police arrived, they found a woman deceased inside her apartment.

"There is no threat to the public and Henrico Police are not actively looking for anyone at this time," Crook said. "Detectives are actively on scene working to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident."

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have additional information that could help in the investigation, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.



