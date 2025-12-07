Varina dominates Jefferson Forest; advances to 2nd straight Class 4 state title championship

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Varina Blue Devils are headed to their second consecutive state championship game after defeating Jefferson Forest 49-21 in the Class 4 state semifinals at James Dawkins Stadium.

The victory marks the program's third state final appearance in the last five years, continuing their dominance in Region 4B.

Varina wasted no time establishing control against Jefferson Forest, a program they had never faced before. On the first play from scrimmage following a strong kickoff return, quarterback Kaleb Wyche connected with UVA commit Da'Mari Carter for a 47-yard touchdown pass, giving the Blue Devils an early 7-0 lead.

The Wyche-to-Carter connection proved unstoppable throughout the first quarter. Later in the period, Wyche found Carter again on a corner fade from 6 yards out, extending Varina's lead to 14-0 after one quarter.

Jefferson Forest got on the board in the second quarter when Varina forced a fumble that bounced directly to Pierson Brooks, who returned it for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 14-7.

However, Wyche answered right before halftime with a quarterback keeper for his third touchdown of the half, giving Varina a commanding 28-7 lead at the break.

The Blue Devils continued their offensive assault in the third quarter. With Varina leading 28-14, Wyche and Carter connected for their third touchdown of the game, this time from 9 yards out. Carter finished with three touchdown catches while Wyche accounted for four total touchdowns in the victory.

"Our off-season is hard, dedication, you know what I mean, from the players and staff," coach Marcus Lewis said. "It's just a blessing to be in this situation, but you know, goal ain't over. We gotta go win, so we gotta finish this year for sure."

The Blue Devils will now prepare for their second straight state championship appearance as they look to capture the program's latest title.

