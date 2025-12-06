Wreck closes stretch of Three Chopt Road, knocks out power in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A busy stretch of Three Chopt Road in Henrico is expected to be closed until Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Henrico Police were called to the crash in the 7400 block of Three Chopt Road just after 2:45 a.m. That is not far from the Village Market shopping center.

Officials said the crash knocked out power in the area. As crews are working to make repairs, Three Chopt will be closed between Skipwith Road and Westham Parkway for another five to eight hours, police said.

"We are asking drivers to avoid this area and take alternate routes," officers wrote.

Roughly 400 customers were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to Dominion Energy's website.

No additional details about the crash were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.