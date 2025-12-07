Virginia community saves Christmas after vandals destroy 40-foot tree

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — A Christmas tradition nearly three decades in the making continued despite an act of vandalism that forced organizers to completely reimagine their annual celebration.

The Glen Allen Cultural Arts Center has hosted its Illumination event for 27 years without incident. But plans for the 2025 edition literally fell through after an unknown vandal took a chainsaw to the event's 40-foot centerpiece tree.

"It's a great lesson in learning from adversity," Glen Allen Cultural Arts Center President K Alferio said. "And when something happens, you just figure out how to move on and make something better."

Rather than cancel the beloved community tradition, Alferio and the center's team decided to improvise. They reached out to the community for help, and the response exceeded all expectations.

Community rallies after vandal chainsaws beloved Christmas tree

"We were truly overwhelmed. We got so many lights and garland and decorations that we were able to fill up this whole big field," Alferio said.

The result was thousands of Christmas lights lining the center's brand-new outdoor event space, creating a spectacular display that drew cheers from attendees during the countdown.

"I was really surprised at first, but I think it really worked out with the stage and having a bigger venue to run the event," Wes Boggs, a student at Glen Allen High School, said.

While the original 40-foot tree was destroyed, organizers replaced it with a 10-foot spruce. The metal star that topped the original tree survived and was restored thanks to Henrico County's efforts.

"They went out, they got the star; they fixed it, they rewired it so we were able to have the star with us tonight so it will always be a part of the event," Alferio said.

The center maintained beloved traditions like its indoor tree gallery while embracing new elements, including a Lego replica of the original tree that will remain on permanent display.

The reimagined illumination has created an unexpected gift that community members are excited to see grow in future years.

"As someone who's lived here for a while, I get to watch it grow because I plan to stay here," Cam Mule, another Glen Allen High student, said. "That will be cool to watch."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Every day CBS 6 is giving a voice to the stories happening in your community. If you have a story idea, email our team at NewsTips@wtvr.com or click here to submit a tip.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.