Woman and child struck by vehicle in Henrico County hit-and-run

Police in Henrico County are now investigating following a hit and run that a woman and a child to the hospital.
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jul 05, 2024

Investigators tell CBS 6 that the incident happened in the 5700 bock of Nine Mile Road at around 1:15 a.m. Friday morning. That's near the New Bridge Learning Center.

Police say when officers arrived the vehicle involved in the collision was not at the scene.

The victims were taken to a hospital with what first responders describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

