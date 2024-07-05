Woman and child struck by vehicle in Henrico County hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Henrico County are now investigating following a hit and run that a woman and a child to the hospital.

Investigators tell CBS 6 that the incident happened in the 5700 bock of Nine Mile Road at around 1:15 a.m. Friday morning. That's near the New Bridge Learning Center.

Police say when officers arrived the vehicle involved in the collision was not at the scene.

The victims were taken to a hospital with what first responders describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

