Woman and child struck by vehicle in Henrico County hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Henrico County are now investigating following a hit and run that a woman and a child to the hospital.
Investigators tell CBS 6 that the incident happened in the 5700 bock of Nine Mile Road at around 1:15 a.m. Friday morning. That's near the New Bridge Learning Center.
Police say when officers arrived the vehicle involved in the collision was not at the scene.
The victims were taken to a hospital with what first responders describe as non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
