Remembering William Berry: Sheltering Arms volunteer spent decades serving Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — William Berry, affectionately known as “Berry,” spent his life encouraging others, spreading joy and serving his community. Born in Gilpin Court in 1953, Berry became a beloved figure throughout Richmond, inspiring generations with his warmth, compassion and boundless energy in both his career and volunteer work.

For many who walked the halls of Sheltering Arms, Berry was a familiar face.

“He loved life, he loved people,” recalls Dianne Jewell, president and CEO of Sheltering Arms Corporation. “He had such a deep well of resilience and wanted to pay that forward.”

After suffering a stroke and spinal cord injury nearly two decades ago, Berry experienced firsthand the power of encouragement in the face of a debilitating injury. Following his recovery, he returned to Sheltering Arms to give back, volunteering with the organization for more than 20 years.

“He was an amazingly positive person, and everybody tapped into his energy,” Jewell said. “Through his volunteering, through his participation, through his singing and his smiley-face stickers, mints — you name it!”

Berry’s commitment to service extended well beyond Sheltering Arms. He regularly participated in American Heart Association community walks, brought his enthusiasm to his work as a bus driver for the Downtown YMCA and served on the board of directors for the Daily Planet. He also served as an usher at his beloved church, Good Hopewell Baptist.

“William Berry was the very definition of joy to us at the American Heart Association,” said Michelle Nostheide. “He inspired us every year we had the honor of knowing him with his love, faith and generous spirit.”

Known by loved ones as the “Mole Man,” a nickname dating to his days as a semiprofessional football player, Berry also enjoyed basketball, bowling, swimming and dancing, according to his family. He was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan.

“Oh, Cowboys, all day long! And by default, I’m a Cowboys fan because of my family,” said his nephew, Alphaeus Allen.

Allen said the most important role Berry held was that of family man. He was a devoted father, grandfather, godfather and uncle. Allen said his “Uncle Berry” embodied a life of service and encouragement.

“He was a motivator, an encourager. He always motivated you to do good,” Allen said.

One of Allen’s fondest memories came shortly before Berry underwent heart surgery at VCU Medical Center last month. Despite a weakened heart caused by heart disease, Berry walked laps around the facility, encouraging people along the way.

“He walked around the facility six times. I was tired and said, ‘All right, Unc, I’m going home,’ and he looked at me and said, ‘I’m going to do one more lap.’”

Allen said the moment reflected his uncle’s unwavering faith and determination, as the number seven reflects a spiritual completion.

“He took his final lap, and there’s a scripture verse that says, ‘I have fought the good fight, I have finished my race, and later for me is a crown of life.’ So we are trusting and believing, because of his faith in God, because of his faith in Christ, that he’s in a better place.”

As family and friends remember Berry, they say his love of life is as much a reason to celebrate as it is to grieve. They believe he would want those he left behind to keep moving forward and find joy wherever they can.

“It’s hard to be sad for too long, because he would tell you to keep going. If you hear music, he’s going to say, ‘Dance', you know, live your life to the fullest," Allen said. “I think he’d say don’t mourn for him too much. He lived a good life. He lived a full life.’”

Berry’s legacy of positivity lives on at Sheltering Arms. Two years ago, the organization established the William Berry Positivity Award, with Berry receiving the inaugural honor. He told Jewell he was grateful to live long enough to see the award presented to someone else.

“He is gone in body, but never in spirit,” Jewell said.

Funeral services for William Berry will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at noon at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church.

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