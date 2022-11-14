Who is UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia, according to the school’s president. Police are searching for a suspect, who remains at large.

Charlottesville Police indicated they were looking for Christopher Darnell Jones and tweeted a photo of Jones that appears on VirginiaSports.com.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

Jones is a former University of Virginia football player, according to that online bio.

He attended both Varina High School in Henrico and Petersburg High School where he was a star football player, it indicated. In high school, he also was a member of the National Honors Society, president of the Key Club, and named Student of the Year at Varina.

The online bio said he "did not appear in any games" at UVA in 2018 and offered no update beyond that year.

The shooting at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday “resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care,” President Jim Ryan said in a letter to the university community posted on social media.

The university’s emergency management issued an alert on Monday night notifying the campus community of an “active attacker firearm." The message warned students to shelter in place following a report of shots fired on Culbreth Road on the campus.

The UVA Police Department posted a notice online saying multiple police agencies including the state police were searching for a suspect who was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Ryan's letter confirmed the suspect was still at large.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," Ryan wrote. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community and we have cancelled classes for today (Monday, Nov. 14.)”

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.