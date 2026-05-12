Man charged in connection with Collegiate graduate Whitney Robeson's death

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — An Alabama father has been charged with manslaughter in the March shooting death of a 22-year-old Richmond woman who was dating his son.

Jeffrey Scott Towers was arrested Monday after detectives obtained an arrest warrant, according to the Trussville Police Department.

He was charged with manslaughter and issued a $30,000 bond.

Towers, 54, was the father of Whitney Robeson's boyfriend at the time of her death, according to AL.com.

Whitney Harlow Robeson of Virginia died March 7 after being shot at a home in the 7700 block of Deer Trail.

Police responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Robeson was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The arrest followed an extensive investigation by the department's Criminal Investigations Division.

Towers was taken into custody without incident and was being held at Jefferson County Jail until he makes bond.

At the time of her death, investigators said the shooting death appeared accidental.

Police have not released details into why Towers was charged.

Robeson, a Richmond native and Collegiate School graduate, had just begun working as a trade consultant at Restoration Hardware in Birmingham.

She graduated summa cum laude from Auburn University in May 2025 with a degree in interior design.

Born Aug. 1, 2003, Robeson attended St. Bridget Catholic School before enrolling at Collegiate School in Henrico County, where she played field hockey and lacrosse and competed on the swim team, graduating with honors in 2021.

Auburn's College of Human Sciences remembered her as someone "known not only for her talent and dedication, but also for her kindness, integrity and deep faith."

She is survived by her parents, brother, sister, grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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