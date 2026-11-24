RICHMOND, Va. — When will Thanksgiving rain arrive in Virginia? Here is a look at what's going to be happening with the weather over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Clouds will be increasing Wednesday, with rain developing later in the day.

The rain could be heavy at times right through about midday on Thanksgiving, and it's going to remain windy for this period as well.

Winds will be sustained around 30 mph, with gusts of about 30 to 40 mph and maybe even a little higher in parts of metro-Richmond.

There could be a little drizzle or a few light showers later in the day on Thursday.

We could see between 1 and 2 inches of rain, and possibly more east and southeast of town. Winds could really gust near the coast, maybe 50 mph or more, and here around town maybe 40-ish mph wind gusts.

The seven-day forecast calls for 53 degrees on Wednesday. On Thanksgiving Day we still hit about 62 degrees, before dropping back to about 56 on Black Friday.