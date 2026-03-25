Construction worker dies at Prince George project site

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — A construction worker died at a project site on Quaker Road in Prince George County Wednesday, according to county officials.
Prince George Fire and EMS responded to a medical emergency at the site, in the 5000 block of West Quaker Road, around 5 p.m.
The worker was found unresponsive, and pronounced dead at the scene shortly thereafter, officials said.
An investigation is underway.
This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
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