Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Construction worker dies at Prince George project site

5305 W Quaker Road
WTVR
5305 W Quaker Road
5305 W Quaker Road
Posted
and last updated

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — A construction worker died at a project site on Quaker Road in Prince George County Wednesday, according to county officials.

Prince George Fire and EMS responded to a medical emergency at the site, in the 5000 block of West Quaker Road, around 5 p.m.

The worker was found unresponsive, and pronounced dead at the scene shortly thereafter, officials said.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone