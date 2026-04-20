Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
70  WX Alerts
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Person struck by driver in Henrico; stretch of West Broad Street shut down

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 20, 2026
taylor thumbnails - 2026-04-20T151557.996.png
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian was struck by a driver in Henrico County on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened near the intersection of West Broad Street and Coppermill Trace.

All eastbound lanes of West Broad Street are closed between Springfield Road and Coppermill Trace. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

The pedestrian's condition has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone