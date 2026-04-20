Person struck by driver in Henrico; stretch of West Broad Street shut down

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian was struck by a driver in Henrico County on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened near the intersection of West Broad Street and Coppermill Trace.

All eastbound lanes of West Broad Street are closed between Springfield Road and Coppermill Trace. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

The pedestrian's condition has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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