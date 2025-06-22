Virginia primary results, Henrico nursing home penalized, Juneteenth celebrations: CBS 6 News Weekly Recap

This is the CBS 6 News Weekly Recap, a roundup of stories and voices from the Richmond region this week.

Social Spotlight: Voices of Virginia

Voters across the Commonwealth took part in the 2025 Democratic primary election on Tuesday, casting their vote for the party's nominees for roles like Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General in the November general election.

We asked voters in Richmond which issues were top of mind as they cast their votes.

"We became family."

Descendants from both sides of slavery's history find reconciliation

A powerful Juneteenth commemoration brought together families with a complex shared history as descendants of enslaved people met with descendants of those who enslaved their ancestors.

The panel discussion, titled "Legacy Unearthed: The Living Lineage of Dr. Carter G. Woodson," featured members of the Woodson, Morris and Mines families exploring their intertwined past.

Story by Joi Fultz. Visuals by Will Hicks.

More Junteenth coverage from CBS 6

"I'm voting for the people who I think are motivated to unite Virginians."

Voices of Virginia voters: What brought you to the polls today?

Virginia's 2025 primary election took place Tuesday, finalizing the tickets for a number of statewide and local races that will take place in November.



Lieutenant Governor: Virginia state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi won the six-way Democratic primary race for Virginia's lieutenant governor nomination.

She will face Republican nominee John Reid in November. Though she won by a narrow margin statewide, she dominated in the City of Richmond where former Mayor Levar Stoney had served for eight years.

Virginia state Sen. won the six-way Democratic primary race for Virginia's lieutenant governor nomination. Attorney General: Former state Del. Jay Jones defeated Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor in the race for the attorney general nomination.

He will face incumbent Jason Miyares, a Republican, in November.

Former state Del. defeated Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor in the race for the attorney general nomination. Richmond Sheriff: Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving defeated challenger William Burnett.

With no Republican candidate declared to run in the November election, Irving is expected to maintain her role as sheriff, a position she has held for more than seven years.

Richmond Sheriff defeated challenger William Burnett. Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney: Incumbent Colette McEachin defeated challenger Tom Barbour.

Republicans currently have no nominee to run against McEachin in November.

Incumbent defeated challenger Tom Barbour. House District 57: May Nivar defeated Andrew Schear and will challenge Delegate Dave Owen in the general election.

May Nivar defeated Andrew Schear and will challenge Delegate Dave Owen in the general election. House District 73: Leslie Mehta beat Justin Woodford and will challenge Delegate Mark Earley in the general election.

Leslie Mehta beat Justin Woodford and will challenge Delegate Mark Earley in the general election. House District 75: Lindsey Dougherty beat Dustin Wade and Stephen Mill-Pitts Junior and will challenge Delegate Carrie Coyner in the general election.

Lindsey Dougherty beat Dustin Wade and Stephen Mill-Pitts Junior and will challenge Delegate Carrie Coyner in the general election. House District 81: Incumbent Delegate Delores McQuinn defeated challenger Alicia Shanette Atkins.

First Heat Wave of Summer

WTVR

Richmond residents sought relief from soaring temperatures on Thursday as the mercury climbed into the mid-90s on one of the hottest days of the year so far. The need for cooling centers becomes even more critical next week as Central Virginia faces several days under an excessive heat warning.

Story by Maggi Marshall. Visuals by Chris Jenkins.

"I couldn't protect my daughter."

Virginia law enforcement vet says justice system failed her family

A street sign at the corner of North 11th and East Broad Street in downtown Richmond honors Dr. Lindsey Grizzard Braun, a nurse practitioner at VCU Health System whose life was cut short by a reckless driver.

Now, her mother is channeling grief into advocacy.

Story by Mike Bergazzi and Jon Burkett. Visuals by Curtis Akers.

“It was an absolute nightmare."

Henrico nursing home facing penalty after serious safety failures, multiple fires set at facility

A Henrico County nursing home is facing regulatory enforcement action after it was cited for serious safety violations by health inspectors. The findings sparked concern for the family member of a former resident who felt improvements at the facility have not taken place fast enough.

Story by Tyler Layne. Visuals by Cole Pearson.

Local News In-Depth Investigations: Voices from Virginia Nursing Homes Melissa Hipolit

"The bottom line, he saved his family's life."

12-year-old named Petersburg hero after saving grandmother, brothers from fire

Romir Parker, 12-year-old rising seventh grader, was honored by the Petersburg City Council for his bravery rescuing his two younger brothers and grandmother from a fast-moving house fire.

Story and visuals by Wayne Covil.

