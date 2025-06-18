Romir, 12, named honorary firefighter, Petersburg hero after saving his grandmother, brothers from house fire

RICHMOND, Va. — A 12-year-old Petersburg boy is being celebrated as a hero after rescuing his two younger brothers and grandmother from a fast-moving house fire earlier this month.

Romir Parker, a rising seventh grader, was honored by the Petersburg City Council with a special proclamation recognizing his bravery during the June 3 incident.

"I go downstairs, it's just black smoke all throughout the house," Romir said, describing the moment he heard a strange noise and went to investigate.

Without hesitation, the young hero went straight to the couch where his 1-year-old and 2-year-old brothers were sleeping.

"I picked both of them up. I grabbed them, they was on opposite ends of the couch. I grabbed them, I grabbed my 2-year-old brother, then I grabbed the 1-year-old, cause the 1-year-old is smaller and I fitted them inside my arms and we ran outside the house," Romir said.

But getting everyone to safety wasn't simple. Romir also worked to get his grandmother out of the house while running through thick smoke as the fire rapidly spread.

Petersburg Fire Chief Wayne Hoover praised the boy's quick thinking, noting that despite firefighters arriving in less than four minutes, "that fire had a huge head start."

When asked why he put himself in danger, Romir calmly explained his motivation.

"It's my little brothers, I don't care. Cause the only thing that matters is I got my little brothers out of the house and my grandma," he said.

Chief Hoover was unequivocal about the outcome of Romir's actions: "The bottom line, he saved his family's life."

The city's proclamation recognized Romir for "demonstrating a level of bravery and presence of mind, well beyond his years."

In addition to receiving the city proclamation, Romir was named an honorary Petersburg firefighter. Chief Hoover even extended a future job offer, telling the young hero, "When he turns 18, he's got a job with us."

