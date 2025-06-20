'We became family': Descendants from both sides of slavery's history find reconciliation on Juneteenth

RICHMOND, Va. — A powerful Juneteenth commemoration brought together families with a complex shared history as descendants of enslaved people met with descendants of those who enslaved their ancestors.

The panel discussion, titled "Legacy Unearthed: The Living Lineage of Dr. Carter G. Woodson," featured members of the Woodson, Morris and Mines families exploring their intertwined past.

"A plantation just north of Richmond called The Meadow, there were about 85 people enslaved there by my ancestors, including Robin's ancestors," Ann Morris said during the event.

Robin Mines, a descendant of those who were enslaved, described her connection to the Morris family: "I am her link, descendant from the enslaved family."

The conversation included moments of reconciliation, with Dr. Craig Woodson sharing his personal journey.

"I met a descendant of Carter G. Woodson, and I went to their home repeatedly, became family, became friends, and I said, 'I'd like to apologize on behalf, apologize on behalf of my ancestors,'" Craig said.

Michelle Oliver described how the families have formed a meaningful bond that transcends their difficult history.

"We started a group, what I would call a movement, where we are coming together as a family, Black and white, Woodsons, and we are truth telling coming together and just being a family and loving on each other, as well as learning from each other," Oliver said.

The discussion commemorated Juneteenth, which Shakia Gullette from the museum described as embodying the true spirit of family.

"This is a true story about what it means to come together and be connected and to facilitate healing," Gullette said.

A packed room listened as the families of local historical leaders shared how acknowledging their past has helped them heal and make an impact in their present.

"It's really helped me grow about understanding of the history of this country and the generational privilege," Morris said.

Denise Bell expressed her hopes for the ongoing dialogue: "I'm hoping to demystify the difference between Blacks and whites."

For Mines, the connection has grown beyond historical ties into something more meaningful.

"Once we got together and broke bread and got to know each other. We became family," Mines said.

