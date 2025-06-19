Dozens gather to celebrate Juneteenth at Virginia Union University

RICHMOND, Va. — A celebration on the campus of Virginia Union University Thursday morning brought together dozens to commemorate the 135th anniversary of Juneteenth in a deeply personal way.

For those gathered, Juneteenth wasn't just about marking the freedom given to enslaved people two years after the Emancipation Proclamation — it was a day of cultural expression and connection to history.

The celebration featured song, including a rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," along with dance performances and spoken word poetry.

Attendees connected with generations of history during the event.

"I have the privilege and honor of knowing where my family comes from. That is what Juneteenth is about. It's about celebrating our people being free and acknowledging our history," one participant said.

Janine Bell of the Elegba Folklore Society described the celebration as a way "to celebrate Black excellence, Black joy and concepts of freedom."

"It is very personal, that story... Because everything going on around us is personal," said Cydny Neville, who organized the event.

As an educator, she believes that Virginia's more than 400-year of history with slavery serves as an opportunity to learn beyond the holiday. She says she wanted this celebration to be more intimate and reflective.

"It's about seeing a future in a time and impacting a people beyond yourself and beyond today. Beyond tomorrow," Neville said.

