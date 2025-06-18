Virginia primary results: Hashmi declares victory in race for lieutenant governor; Stoney not conceding

RICHMOND, Va. — State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi declared victory Tuesday night in the six-way Democratic primary race for Virginia's lieutenant governor nomination. The Associated Press says the race is still too close to call, however, and former Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who is right behind Hashmi, has not conceded.

Hashmi entered her Richmond watch party shortly after 10 p.m. to a roar of applause from supporters, declaring victory after a nail-biting evening where she traded the lead with other front-runners Stoney and Aaron Rouse. According to supporters, results from the final Richmond precincts gave her the confidence to claim the win.

In her victory speech, Hashmi told the crowd that Virginia stands at a crossroads.

"It's about every working parent who's worried about affording child care. It's every person and family that is struggling to find an affordable place to live. Every Virginian who's watching these national headlines and asking, is anyone looking out for us? Well, the answer is, I am, you are we're doing this collectively," Hashmi said.

Hashmi indicated her general election campaign will focus on "moving Virginia forward" while avoiding what she described as the chaos happening in Washington under the Trump administration. She pledged to defend Virginia values of inclusion, equity, opportunity, and justice for all.

Meanwhile, Stoney told his supporters that "the fight isn't over" with votes still left to count. He addressed a smaller crowd of a few dozen attendees, including former Governor Terry McAuliffe, despite results showing him narrowly trailing Hashmi.

"Without knowing the results tonight, the fight isn't over. The fight isn't over for those same kids and families who all they do everything right they work hard, play by the rules and everything right... that's what the democratic party needs to be moving forward. We have to be fighting for their fair shot," Stoney said.

Current results show voters in Richmond, as well as Henrico and Chesterfield counties, overwhelmingly chose Hashmi over Stoney.

Dr. Bob shares thoughts on Stoney's results in Richmond

Throughout his campaign, Stoney faced scrutiny from some who questioned his role in the upkeep of the Richmond water treatment plant during his eight years as mayor. He has refuted these claims, stating that the issues at the plant extend beyond his term, with the city being historically underfunded.

Stoney ran his campaign highlighting his deep ties to the Democratic Party, emphasizing his experience working under former Governors Mark Warner and Terry McAuliffe. In recent weeks, he received a national endorsement from former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Regardless of the final outcome, Stoney emphasized the need for party unity to fight for those he says have been "forgotten and silenced by the Republican Party."

Former Del. Jay Jones defeated Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor in the race for attorney general. Jones, who once represented Norfolk in the House of Delegates, comes from a long line of Hampton Roads politicians. His father was also a delegate, and his grandfather was the first Black member of the Norfolk School Board. Jones previously ran for attorney general in 2021 but lost the primary to Democratic incumbent Mark Herring.

Winners of local Democratic primary races

Local races have also been called.

Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving has secured her position after defeating William Burnett by approximately 2,400 votes in the primary election.

With no Republican candidate declared to run in the November election, Irving is expected to maintain her role as sheriff, a position she has held for more than seven years.

The race for Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney followed a similar pattern, with incumbent Colette McEachin defeating challenger Tom Barbour. Republicans currently have no nominee to run against McEachin in November.

In other primary results, May Nivar defeated Andrew Schear in the House of Delegates race and will now challenge Delegate Dave Owen.

For District 73, Leslie Mehta beat Justin Woodford and will face Delegate Mark Earley in the general election.

Lindsey Dougherty emerged victorious against Dustin Wade and Stephen Mill-Pitts Junior, setting up a contest with incumbent Delegate Carrie Coyner.

In the 81st District, incumbent Delegate Delores McQuinn defeated Alicia Shanette Atkins.

Click here for a look at the results.



