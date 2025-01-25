Watch Now
Water main break closes stretch of Three Chopt Road in West End: 'Avoid the area'

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A water main break has closed a busy stretch of Three Chopt Road in Henrico's West End early Saturday morning.

Henrico Police said Three Chopt is closed to all traffic in both directions from Cox Road to Grove Gate Drive.

Lt. Patrick Crook with Henrico Police said crews were working to repair the break, which is on Three Chopt at Bay Meadows Way, but there was no estimate on when the work would be completed.

"The Department of Public Utilities expects water service to area customers to be impacted as crews isolate the break and initiate repairs. Public Utilities expects the work to occur much of today," county officials said.

Crook urged drivers to "avoid the area and use alternate routes to get to their destinations."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

