Watchdog: Psaki violated ethics law by promoting McAuliffe

Evan Vucci/AP
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 9:03 PM, Oct 15, 2021
WASHINGTON -- A government watchdog group says it has filed an ethics complaint against White House press secretary Jen Psaki for a comment she made earlier this week about Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington says Psaki violated the federal Hatch Act limiting political activity by government workers when she appeared to endorse McAuliffe during a White House press briefing.

Psaki said in response to a reporter’s question about the Virginia election that “we’re going to do everything we can to help former Gov. McAuliffe, and we believe in the agenda he’s representing.”

Psaki said Friday that she should have chosen her words more carefully.

