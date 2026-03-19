Community mourns 'soul of Commonwealth Pediatrics' Dr. Jennifer Domer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The community is mourning the loss of Dr. Jennifer Domer, a pediatrician at Commonwealth Pediatrics in Chesterfield County, who died unexpectedly this week.

The practice posted a tribute to Dr. Domer on Thursday morning, remembering her as a "pediatrician, advocate and the soul of Commonwealth Pediatrics."

"She believed deeply that every child deserves to be seen, celebrated, and cared for. That belief shaped everything she did, and it will continue to shape this practice," Commonwealth Pediatrics said on Facebook.

All offices were closed Tuesday and Wednesday for staff to grieve.

Thursday's post says the Commonwealth Pediatrics team will reach out to current patients to "ensure your child's care continues without interruption."

The practice said the families Dr. Domer served "meant everything to her."

Along with the announcement of Dr. Domer's death, the practice shared the below message:

"In her honor, we want to remind our community that mental health support is always available. If you or your child is struggling, please call or text 988. Day or night, someone is there."

Email tributes and memories of Dr. Domer to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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