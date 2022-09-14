Richmond Police investigating fatal Warwick Road shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday just before 5 a.m., officers were called to the 5900 block of Warwick Road for the report of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene to investigate the report.

While at the scene, officers were notified that a man had arrived at a hospital by a personal vehicle from the 5900 block of Warwick Road.

The man had suffered a gunshot wound and succumbed to his injury at the hospital.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death. Detectives are investigating the incident at this time.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.