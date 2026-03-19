Confident VCU ready to prove Rams can beat UNC in NCAA Tournament: 'We can compete'

GREENSVILLE, S.C. — VCU has struggled over the years to convince college basketball’s biggest programs to face them in the regular season. Potential major-school opponents are often wary of risking their NCAA Tournament résumés by taking on the mid-major Rams. But when March arrives, there’s nowhere to hide.

On Thursday night, the Rams (27-7) will get another chance to prove themselves on the national stage when they take on No. 21 North Carolina (24-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is set for 6:50 p.m. and the Tar Heels are favored by 2.5 points, according to BetMGM.

VCU head coach Phil Martelli Jr. knows how rare it is to land regular-season games against Power Five opponents outside of neutral-site holiday tournaments.

WTVR VCU head coach Phil Martelli Jr.

"Regardless of the brand or the name, it’s about us going out there and playing to the level that we’re capable of,” Martelli said. “When you get an ACC team, you want to take full advantage… and this group has faced every challenge along the way.”

Players say they see the match up as an opportunity to shake perceptions about VCU’s place in college basketball.

"UNC is a well-known program… we’re blessed to have that match up and we’re going to take advantage of this opportunity and get it done,” guard Brandon Jennings said.

WTVR VCU guard Brandon Jennings

Forward Lazar Djokovic added, “We’re going to prove that VCU isn’t just a mid-major team. We can compete with high-major teams. I think it’s going to be really big for VCU history.”

Guard Jadrian Tracey kept it simple: “We’re VCU too… just gonna show up and play against some boys, just like they gotta play against us.”

The Rams’ last NCAA Tournament win came 10 years ago with a first-round victory over Oregon State in 2016 in Oklahoma City.

They enter Thursday’s game having won nine of their last 10 games, averaging 75.7 points, 33.4 rebounds and 6.6 steals over that time.

North Carolina, meanwhile, has gone 6-4 in its last 10, averaging 72.4 points per game after losing their top player freshman Caleb Wilson in a Feb. 10 loss at Miami.

For VCU, Thursday’s matchup isn’t just about advancing to the next round. It’s a chance to rekindle the program’s history of giant-killing and put an end to a decade-long postseason drought.

“We’ve faced every challenge along the way,” Martelli said. “I expect them to do the same again [againt UNC].”

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