Director of Virginia's 1st facility for struggling military members: 'It's our turn to answer the call'

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- Nestled among the quiet cornfields of Caroline County is a promising pathway to a new home for healing.

Provided to WTVR Warriors Heart

Sitting on 520 acres of land is Warriors Heart, what will be Virginia's first treatment facility specifically for military members and first responders who struggle with substance abuse.

"Something that we consistently heard was, we don't have anything like this around here," said Michael Marotta, the facility's Executive Director.

WTVR Warriors Heart Executive Director Michael Marotta

A lack of support spurs shocking trends of substance abuse and suicide among the ranks. At least 22 veterans a day die by suicide.

It's something Marotta, a former law enforcement officer in San Antonio, saw first-hand.

"It becomes our normal. I don't like to use the world normal, but it is," Marotta said. "If we can get to the substance, and really unpack the trauma beneath the substance, we could probably put a dent in suicide, because they go hand in hand. Look at suicides in the military, across the military spectrum. You look at first responder suicide, what you're going to find is, almost always, there was some level of intoxicants that were existence in the veteran, in the first responder, at the time of their death. So, heal one, heal the other."

Warriors Heart, originally based out of Banderas, Texas, was invited to Virginia by Gov. Northam's administration, now supported by Gov. Youngkin's administration through its "Right Help Right Now" initiative to get mental health resources to first responders and military members.

Caroline County's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a special use permit for the facility to get up and running on On Aug. 8.

Provided to WTVR Warriors Heart

The facility will have on-site clinicians and therapists who work with those struggling with alcohol or drug addiction, paired with PTSD or Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). It will also offer art and cooking classes, metal and woodshop classes, as well as K9 and equine therapy.

Patients must be thoroughly screened, as the facility does not treat those who need immediate psychiatric care.

Marotta said about 90% of those who undergo the Warriors Heart program, finish, claiming there are two reasons for its success.

"What makes us unique is, one, you're surrounded by your tribe. Two, the folks who work here are also part of that population. You're never going to see us like we're somehow removed," Marotta said. "We've all served. We've all struggled. Some of us are still in recovery ourselves."

WTVR

The group is now laying the groundwork, hoping to open their doors to serve dozens of patients starting in September.

Marotta said the group is committed to not turning away potential patients because of finances, working with several nonprofits to get expenses covered for those who may qualify.

"We're changing lives here. And we're going to continue to do that," Marotta said. "When we need something done and we need it done well. They answer the call, so now it's our turn to answer the call. They're hitting their 911, so let's respond and let's do it the right way."

Provided to WTVR

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.