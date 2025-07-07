Sisters Network celebrates 20 years of supporting breast cancer survivors

RICHMOND, Va. — For two decades, Sisters Network Central Virginia has been working to save lives through neighborhood block walks, health forums and raising awareness about breast cancer in communities across the Richmond area.

"I feel like what we do is definitely beneficial to our community and definitely saved a lot of women's lives," said Zelma Watkins, one of the founding members and a 25-year breast cancer survivor. "We're not doctors. We don't give out medical information, but we create awareness."

Sisters Network Central Virginia

Sisters Network began nationally in 1994 in Houston, Texas, establishing itself as the first African American breast cancer survivorship organization in the country.

"African American women are diagnosed at a much younger age in their 30s, in their 40s," Watkins said.

According to the American Cancer Society, black women are 41% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. They also tend to face more aggressive forms of cancer.

The organization hosts neighborhood block walks where members and volunteers distribute crucial health resources throughout local communities. These efforts have made tangible differences in people's lives.

Watkins recalls one woman who found their information: "She said she was at her mother's house actually and took the information off the door and I followed up. [She said] I got a mammogram, and I had breast cancer. I was able to get my mammogram and to get my treatments. So, we know what do is not in vain."

Recently, nearly 100 survivors gathered at a jazz celebration honoring the group. Watkins emphasized the importance of survivors being seen.

"By them seeing us and us being survivors they say I too can do that. I can go through whatever I have to go through to get to that point," Watkins said.

Sisters Network Central Virginia

Looking toward the future, Watkins, who just turned 70, says they're focusing on recruiting younger survivors to join their ranks.

"We're just hoping we get some young blood and we're going to keep fighting the good fight because we know it's important. We're helping women and saving lives," Watkins said.

The Sisters Network continues to urge women to perform self-breast exams and get annual mammograms.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube