Walter lives on: Richmond’s beloved Weather Dog honored with memorial in CBS 6 Weather Garden

RICHMOND, Va. — Many of Walter the Weather Dog's adoring fans have inquired about CBS 6's plans to honor him after the beloved yellow lab crossed the Rainbow Bridge last August. We're happy to announce that we now have an answer.

Walter, the longtime companion of CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel, died Aug. 8, 2025, after a brief battle with lymphoma. He was 12 years old and had been part of our weather team since 2018.



WATCH ON YOUTUBE: Our favorite moments with Walter the Weather Dog

Zach wanted Walter's memorial to help others in the community while also keeping his presence alive in the CBS 6 Weather Garden. During his time with The Weather Authority, Walter raised nearly $60,000 for pets in need. The desire to give back led Zach to FETCH a Cure, a Richmond-based nonprofit that works with dogs and cats fighting cancer in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C.

The organization is committed to awareness and education, as 1 in 4 pets will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

FETCH a Cure's biggest fundraiser is Steel Dogs helping Real Dogs. Businesses, veterinary practices and community members sponsor the sculptures each year. Area artists then transform the steel dogs into community works of art that raise awareness of pet cancer.

"When you see these sculptures, we hope that you: think about pet cancer, check your pet for early warning signs of cancer, and if your pet has cancer, you are filled with hope, knowing FETCH a Cure is here to help," the organization's website says.

A steel dog painted in Walter's honor now sits proudly in the CBS 6 Weather Garden. And who better to paint it than Tucker Adamson, the artist who illustrated his two children's books: "Walter and the Terrible Twister" and "Walter and the Horrible Hurricane."

"Walter will live on in my daily weather cast a little more predictable, a lot quieter, but with the same loving impact he brought to all of us for so many years," Zach said.

Email tributes to Walter to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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