RAL surprises Zach to honor Walter the Weather Dog, who raised nearly $60,000 for pets in need

RICHMOND, Va. — The 2026 Richmond Animal League calendar is out now, featuring Walter the Weather Dog, the faithful companion of CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel, on the cover.

Walter died in August after a brief battle with lymphoma, leaving his weather dog duties to his brother, Stanley.

Stanley stepped up to raise more than $23,000 for shelter dogs and cats in this year's calendar contest.

With help from CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg, RAL surprised Zach with a "thank you" for all he and Walter did to raise funds for pets in need.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE: Our favorite moments with Walter the Weather Dog

Including the posthumous help from Stanley, Walter raised a total of $58,285 for homeless pets over the years. The RAL gave Zach a commemorative plaque that reads: "Walter left a lasting pawprint on our community and RAL is so grateful for the hope and love he brought to so many."

Calendars can be purchased by clicking here. Walter is featured on the cover and Stanley is representing the month of November.

