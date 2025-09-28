Stanley shatters record in honor of Walter the Weather Dog for Richmond Animal League contest

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel's dog Stanley raised more than $23,000 for shelter dogs and cats in this year's Richmond Animal League (RAL) calendar contest.

Stanley raised the money in honor of his big brother, Walter the Weather Dog, who will now appear on the cover of the organization's 2026 calendar.

Walter passed away in early August after a brief battle with lymphoma. He was 12 years old.

Organizers said Walter took part in six calendar contests and raised more than $33,000 for pets in need over his lifetime.

CBS 6's Julie Bragg was with Stanley for the announcement, which was broadcast on RAL's Facebook page after wet weather canceled the organization's scheduled Fall Fest.

"I am a proud auntie of Stanley, and I was for Walter as well, and losing him was so hard," Julie said. "And our viewers have just reached out in the most incredible ways. So Stan is stepping into his big brother's spot in more ways than one."

Stanley now appears with Daniel in the CBS 6 Backyard Weather Center most weekdays during CBS 6 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

Stanley raises $23,000 for Richmond Animal League in memory of Walter the Weather Dog

"I feel emotional, Zach is so touched by what our viewers and all of our supporters have done in this contest," Julie said. "Reaching out to us, sending cards and tributes. So he is beyond excited by the response."

Julie said the Daniel family was "just so glad and so touched" by the outpouring of love.

"At CBS 6, we're huge animal lovers, and we love being a part of this, and it's just really exciting this year," Julie said.

Lauren Behringer, RAL's special events manager, said it was "absolutely beautiful" to see the support and comments in memory of Walter, who she said "touched so many lives."

"We are grateful that you all want to honor Walter on the cover," Julie said. "That's so sweet and we love it. And Zach and his family are so appreciative."

WATCH: Remembering Walter, weather dog who died after lymphoma battle

Walter the Weather Dog has died

In addition to the donation, RAL officials said they have sold more calendars this year than ever before, likely because of Stanley and Walter.

"I think that's really a tribute to your audience as well," RAL's Executive Director Larry Eason said. "I think somewhere around three times as many calendars as in the past... I love envisioning all those calendars on people's walls... Every month I turn mine over and it's like, who's on the cover? It's just such a neat thing."

Local News PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog

This year's calendar contest raised more than $93,600, which is a new record for the animal organization.

"Our top two contestants, Maya & Stanley, worked their paws off rallying support, and it paid off in a big way," RAL officials wrote. "Stanley even set a new record, raising more than any single participant has ever raised in the history of the contest!"

Maya, Mark Paniccia's dog, has raised more than $90,000 for shelter pets over her 12 years taking part in the contest.

Click here for more information or to order your 2026 RAL Calendar.