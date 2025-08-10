Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog

Walter the Weather Dog, the faithful companion of CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel, crossed the rainbow bridge on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, after a brief battle with lymphoma. He was 12 years old.

PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit 16x9 Collage

Local News

Remembering Walter: The CBS 6 Weather Dog who was a force of nature

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit Remembering Walter the Weather DogPhoto by: Provided to WTVR

PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog

close-gallery
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • PHOTOS: Remembering Walter the Weather Dog
  • Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit
  • Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit
  • Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit
  • Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit
  • Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit
  • Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit
  • Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit
  • Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit
  • Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit
  • Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit
  • Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit
  • Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit
  • Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit
  • Remembering Walter the Weather Dog Obit

Share

Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Remembering Walter the Weather DogProvided to WTVR
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next