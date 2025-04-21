Watch Now
Mechanicsville crash under investigation

Posted

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Deputies responded to a crash in Mechanicsville Sunday night at the intersection of Walnut Grove Road and Blue Bird Way.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office has not yet shared details about the incident.

This is a developing story, and CBS 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

