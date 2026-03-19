Washington Commanders host inaugural PCSAA girls flag football media days

WASHINGTON — CBS 6 Anchor and Washington Commanders In Game Host GeNienne Samuels recently had the honor of emceeing the inaugural Public Charter School Athletic Association's (PCSAA) Girls Flag Football Media Days in Washington, D.C.

The events are part of a larger initiative supported by the Washington Commanders to invest in the future of girls flag football across Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. So far, there have been seven media days impacting approximately 1,825 girls from 73 schools.

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During the media days, the student-athletes experienced a professional-level event. The girls were presented with their brand-new team uniforms presented by the Commanders, before rotating through headshot stations, 360-degree cameras, and photobooths to capture the historic moment and represent their schools.

WTVR

The athletes also participated in a special question-and-answer session with Washington Commanders legends Rocky McIntosh and Super Bowl champion Gary Clark, facilitated by GeNienne Samuels.

The PCSAA Girls Flag Football Media Days were held at Cesar Chavez Public Charter School on Friday, March 13 and at Washington Latin Public Charter School on Tuesday, March 17, hosting 10 high schools.

Coinciding with Women's History Month, the events celebrated the athletes as pioneers in the sport. By helping to grow girls flag football in high schools, these young women are breaking barriers and building opportunities for the next generation of female athletes to follow in their footsteps.

To learn more about the NFL initiative go to playfootball.nfl.com/flag/girls-flag-football.

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