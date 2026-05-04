Leaders gather for Annual Corporate Impact Breakfast for Walk to End Alzheimer's RVA

RICHMOND, Va. — Corporate and community leaders gathered for the Annual Corporate Impact Breakfast for the Walk to End Alzheimer's RVA last week.

The event was held at the Country Club of Virginia and had more than 140 attendees, who joined together to learn more about the Alzheimer's Association, the Walk to End Alzheimer's and the association's newest initiative: Brain Health at Work.

Attendees weer able to start forming company teams and recruit participants.

Virginia Secretary of Public Health Marvin Figeroua shared his personal story and commitment to the cause with guests.

The 2026 Walk to End Alzheimer's is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7 at City Stadium. Click here to sign up or learn more

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube