More than 1.1 million Virginians cast early ballots. What's behind their votes?

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's midterm election is seeing substantial turnout, with more than 1.1 million people already casting their ballots as early voting enters its last week, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

That figure is 200,000 more than all of the people who voted in the 2022 midterm election.

Among what's on the ballot are all seats in the House and one Senate seat.

But voters are also weighing in on three proposed changes to the state constitution and, in some localities, a sales tax to fund school construction.

For many voters, concerns about the state of the U.S. economy are a major motivator at the polls.

"It's a mess… it's a mess," one voter told CBS 6. "I know lots of people that have second or third jobs to afford their lifestyle, and I just think it's ridiculous that two full-time jobs are not enough to keep the house."

Another voter echoed those concerns.

"I have a good income. However, I'm noticing it and I think if I'm noticing it, I think it's really hard on a lot of people, and it's not fair," they said.

A third voter pointed to the strain on public services.

"I work with young kids who are out of the foster system trying to teach," they said. "Right now we're currently battling with budget cuts across the board."

Voters are also considering three proposed changes to the state constitution.

They are being asked whether to enshrine rights to reproductive healthcare, including abortion; add protections for same-sex marriage; and whether to automatically restore the voting rights of felons after serving their time.

For some, those measures are deeply personal.

"At least I know here in my home that I'll have the right to be married to my wife," one voter said.

Another voter said the amendments felt overdue.

"It feels silly that things that everyone has an adults should know are equal rights to all and that should be guaranteed under the Constitution. Federally we're having to make special measures on our Virginia constitution," they said.

Because of language included in the current state budget, some Virginia localities will also ask residents to approve a 1% sales tax that would fund new school construction or major renovation projects.

Richmond is among those looking to have it passed.

"I would love for the city to manage the money that we have a little better, but I'm all, all for students getting what they need, and the schools need improvements," a Richmond voter said.

Another voter said the need is greatest in less affluent areas.

"I think that the schools in the less rich communities just are not getting a very good deal. They're the ones with the mold in the schools and things of this sort, and that needs to change," they said.

The last day to vote early is October 31.

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