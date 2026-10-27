Court limits where Lewis Ginter striking union workers can picket at the garden

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico Circuit Court judge has granted Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden a temporary injunction against striking union workers, setting new limits on where and how they can picket after more than 50 days of demonstrations in a monthslong fight over wages.

The court granted the injunction on Monday after the garden complained that picketers from LGBG Workers United were creating unsafe conditions for drivers entering and leaving the property.

While the temporary injunction does not stop union workers from demonstrating, it does determine where they can do it. Under the order, the garden was directed to define its property lines, marked by green spray paint and red duct tape, which union workers are not permitted to cross while picketing.

The injunction also restricts the equipment demonstrators can use. Union workers are not allowed to use tents, coolers and chairs on the lawn, flower beds or the sidewalks that curve toward the entrance.

They are also not permitted to block the entrance or exit of the garden, and no more than 10 demonstrators are allowed on each side of the garden entrance at one time.

The garden is calling the injunction an important victory.

"It has remained steadfast in its commitment to protecting its guests, employees, neighbors, and the broader community while respecting the rights of employees to engage in lawful picketing," the garden said in a statement.

The garden added that it has remained open and continued to provide service throughout the demonstration.

"The Garden's mission is bigger than this labor dispute," the garden said.

Union workers disagree, arguing that the restrictions represent "a transparent effort to break the strikers' morale, but as with the Garden's past efforts, they have succeeded only in strengthening the workers' resolve."

For months, wage negotiations have been at a stalemate. LGBG Workers United has lowered its demand to a $1.90 equity raise for all employees, while the garden has refused to budge from its 3% best and final offer, which a spokesperson said it implemented for employees currently working on October 15.

The union accuses the garden of engaging in regressive bargaining tactics.

"Garden has compounded its appalling conduct by unlawfully refusing to continue bargaining, instead declaring an unlawful 'impasse' and imposing its last, insultingly low, contract offer," the union said.

In its most recent statement addressing the injunction, the garden said, "Labor disputes come and go," adding that it would welcome union workers back should they choose to return.

According to court documents, the temporary injunction will remain in effect until January 17, 2027, unless modified by the courts.

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