Virginia honors women veterans at first-ever pinning ceremony in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia honored more than 100 women military veterans Wednesday during a first-ever pinning recognition ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

The event celebrated Virginia's Women Veterans Week in a state that is home to more than 100,000 women veterans — the highest per capita in the nation.

This year's theme was "She Leads the Legacy: Trailblazers in Motion." Many of the attendees were among the first in their positions, including the first female member of the Coast Guard.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger, Virginia's first female governor, addressed the veterans. She noted how many girls and women have been inspired by the women gathered at the ceremony.

That message resonated with the honorees, including Army veteran Marion Smith.

"I was inspired by the speeches that everyone gave and it motivated us to really know that deep down inside we should be proud that we are women veterans," Smith said. "I was a woman veteran from the 80's, and so that's a proud moment for me to be reminded that I did make a difference by serving this country."

And fellow Army veteran Donna Golloway agreed.

"It's so meaningful," said Golloway." Just absolutely so meaningful. I've been out of touch with military people for a long time, and it's so great just to be involved in this. It was inspiring. It makes you want to go out in your community and do more. Women are more in [the military] now. I joined in the 70's, so there's a lot more women on duty, and that's awesome. You know, we can never have enough."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.