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Bear spotted on rooftop in Richmond's Maymont neighborhood

Bear spotted in Richmond's Maymont neighborhood
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RICHMOND, Va. — A bear was spotted in Richmond's Maymont neighborhood Thursday morning.

Video captured by CBS 6 shows the bear on a resident's roof. Our crew at the scene saw police and fire crews responding.

Richmond Animal Care and Control says they are tracking the bear and have notified the Department of Wildlife Resources.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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