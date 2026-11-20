RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Sen. Mark Warner says artificial intelligence is behind a recent wave of technology outages affecting both private companies and government agencies — and he's calling for federal regulation to address it.

Warner, vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said companies and agencies are now using AI to identify weaknesses in their technology, and the tool is finding them at an unprecedented rate.

"You can almost think about it as leaks in pipes. Not a direct analogy, but — and where it used to be, you'd have one leak a month, or every three months. You may have 100 leaks in a single day," Warner said.

Warner said the attempts to fix those vulnerabilities all at once are what's causing the disruptions.

"Many of these systems are not just kind of set up to have multiple patches put on all at once, and then usually you test the patch before you go back into service. So everyone is just overwhelmed," Warner said.

In recent weeks, technology outages have impacted major private sector companies including JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, and Apple, as well as government agencies including the National Security Agency.

Members of the Trump administration gave similar testimony to the House Homeland Security Committee Wednesday. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) asked Jay Clayton, Director of National Intelligence, whether five outages in a single week — occurring while the U.S. is engaged in tensions with Iran, China, and Russia — were a coincidence. Clayton said his gut told him they were.

There is no evidence the outages are the result of a cyberattack or AI-generated attack.

Warner called for passage of legislation he introduced last summer that would establish federal regulations for the AI industry. He said having those regulations in place could have allowed for advance warnings before the outages occurred.

Warner also warned the problem may not be over, saying the same AI technology identifying vulnerabilities could be used by bad actors to exploit them.

"We are going to go through a period of, I fear, outages as companies try to patch quickly. At the end of the day, our systems will be safer," Warner said.

Regarding the outage that led to a nationwide ground stop for air traffic, Warner said it was not related to patching software vulnerabilities, but rather physical upgrades to the FAA's fiber optic lines.

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