RICHMOND, Va. — Typical residential customers would receive $10 a month in bill credits for four years under Dominion Energy and NextEra’s latest offer if their $67 billion merger is approved.

But Gov. Abigail Spanberger is pushing for nearly triple that amount, calling for $29 a month in credits. That would add up to nearly $1,400 over four years.

During day three of evidentiary hearings on the proposed merger, the governor’s counsel acknowledged that bigger bill credits could come with a challenge when they expire.

“I know that at $10, they won’t notice if it phases off or not. $30 a month, they might notice that the credit disappears if it’s a sudden shock,” the governor’s counsel said.

That came after State Corporation Commission Chair Kelsey Bagot raised alternatives discussed in earlier testimony, including giving customers larger credits in the first two years before gradually reducing them in years three and four.

“One question was getting at the idea of front-loading the rate credits such that they are higher earlier in the years, years one and two perhaps, and in years three or four, they would taper,” Bagot said.

Another option raised during the hearing was directing the credits only to residential customers rather than spreading them across multiple customer classes.

Bagot noted that approach could potentially bring the monthly credit closer to the $29 requested by the governor.

The governor’s counsel did not express a preference for either approach.

Instead, counsel suggested combining the credits with other changes to how electricity costs are allocated and phasing in changes to the utility’s capital structure.

“So those might, it might actually give you an opportunity to meld all of those things together in such a way that there’s a smooth glide path,” the governor’s counsel said.

In other words, the approach could provide customers with a more gradual transition when the temporary bill relief comes to an end.

The discussion over bill credits is only one piece of Spanberger’s push for stronger customer protections as regulators consider the merger.

Spanberger is also calling for a six-year freeze on residential base rates, something Dominion and NextEra have not agreed to.

The companies have offered additional financial safeguards since SCC staff recommended denying the merger as originally proposed. But Dominion and NextEra have not agreed to the governor’s request for higher bill credits.

For now, the companies’ offer remains $10 a month for typical residential customers over four years.

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