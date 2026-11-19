CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County police are asking for help as detectives investigate a traffic incident that may have involved road rage, reckless driving or a hit-and-run on Chippenham Parkway.

The incident happened between 5 and 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, along northbound Chippenham Parkway between Iron Bridge Road and Midlothian Turnpike, according to police.

Detectives are looking for anyone who may have witnessed an incident involving two vehicles:

A green 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser

A black 2020 Chevrolet Traverse

Chesterfield Police

A Chesterfield police spokesperson said the case "remains an active investigation."

Police have not released additional details.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact Detective Guice at 804-715-2360 or Detective Warejko at 804-621-6373. Tips can also be provided to Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.