Virginia Sen. Warner announces positive COVID-19 test

AP Photo/Susan Walsh<br/>
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., left, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., listens at right.
Posted at 8:18 PM, Jan 25, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia has tested positive for COVID-19. Warner's communication director said Tuesday that the 67-year-old Democrat was vaccinated and had received booster shots.

The spokesperson's statement says all of Warner's symptoms are extremely mild.

It adds Warner will be working from home while following the advice of the chamber's attending physician.

The statement says the senator, who won a third term in 2020, is also abiding by the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the duration of his isolation.

