Virginia Sen. Mark Warner re-elected, AP projects

RICHMOND, Va. — Sen. Mark Warner has been re-elected to the United States Senate, the Associated Press projects.
Warner, a Democrat, has served in the U.S. Senate since 2009.
He won a fourth term to the Senate, where he serves as vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
He previously served as Virginia’s Governor from 2002 to 2006.
Warner’s seat was challenged by Republican Bert Mizusawa, a retired Major General who previously worked as staff in the U.S. Senate and for the CIA.
The Associated Press declared Warner the winner at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Click here to see updated election results.
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The Associated Press contributed to this report.
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