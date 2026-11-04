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Virginia Sen. Mark Warner re-elected, AP projects

Complete Coverage: Election Night in Virginia | CBS 6 News at 6
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RICHMOND, Va. — Sen. Mark Warner has been re-elected to the United States Senate, the Associated Press projects.

Warner, a Democrat, has served in the U.S. Senate since 2009.

Election 2026 Virginia
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., participates in the 30th annual Glen Allen Day parade on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Glen Allen, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

He won a fourth term to the Senate, where he serves as vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

He previously served as Virginia’s Governor from 2002 to 2006.

Warner’s seat was challenged by Republican Bert Mizusawa, a retired Major General who previously worked as staff in the U.S. Senate and for the CIA.

The Associated Press declared Warner the winner at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Click here to see updated election results.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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