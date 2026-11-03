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LIVE UPDATES: Tracking the latest 2026 Virginia midterm election updates

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Scripps News Group
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RICHMOND, Va. — In Virginia, two incumbent Republicans are fending off tough Democratic challengers in U.S. House races in a difficult midterm climate for the GOP. Voters will also decide whether to reelect their Democratic U.S. Senator to a fourth term and decide a ballot measure that would codify reproductive rights in the state constitution.

The polls are open on Tuesday, November 3, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. statewide.

Click here to see updated election results once the polls close at 7 p.m.

Follow results and latest developments in the live thread below:

10:45 a.m.

More than 13,500 Richmonders cast their ballots within the first three hours of voting Tuesday, according to the Richmond Office of Elections.

As of 9 a.m., the highest turnout in the city was reported at Precinct 707 City Hall East on North 25th Street (461) and Precinct 402 Forest Hill Presbyterian Church (478 votes).

The lowest turnout was reported at Precinct 310 Baker Senior Apartments (20 votes), Precinct 216 Maggie Walker Governor School (33 votes), and Precinct 902 Cardinal Elementary School (40 votes).

Richmond voters weigh economy, school funding and taxes on Election Day

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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