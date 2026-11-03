Chesterfield County voters head to the polls on Election Day: 'Our voice does matter'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — From the economy and women's rights to education and immigration, Chesterfield County voters say a range of issues brought them to the polls on Election Day.

For some families, voting is more than a civic responsibility. It's a tradition passed down through generations.

The Stellfox family made Election Day a four-generation affair, bringing their 15-year-old daughter along to help her understand the importance of voting and the history behind the right.

"We always vote as a family, always ever since we moved here," one family member said.

The family says it's also an opportunity to teach the next generation about the role elected officials play in representing the people.

"It's the people that should be in this government, how representatives represent us, the people, not themselves, not for the money, but to protect us and this country," another family member said.

Education was also top of mind for several voters, particularly as Chesterfield County considers a proposed 1% sales tax increase to help pay for school construction projects.

The funding could support projects including a new Midlothian Middle School and improvements at Dell Elementary School.

Some voters said investing in schools is an investment in the community's future.

"Our kids deserve it. We need it. They're the future, and if we don't invest in our future, we don't have a future," one voter said.

Others questioned whether raising the sales tax is necessary, arguing the county should look for ways to reduce spending before asking residents to pay more.

"Unnecessary, because the government who control Chesterfield County or city or anything, they should have to cut down their extra expenses, unnecessary expenses to use that money," another voter said.

The economy was another major concern, with voters pointing to the cost of everyday essentials and rising utility bills.

"Gas prices, grocery prices, Dominion Energy is off the chain, so our voice does matter," one voter said.

Other voters cited women's rights as a major reason they headed to the polls.

"I fought for them once and we're having to fight for them again, and I think it's bizarre," one voter said.

Immigration and border security were also among the issues influencing voters.

"The border. That's my issue," one voter said.

Despite differing priorities and opinions, voters shared one message: Election Day is an opportunity to make their voices heard.

"It's your right to vote to represent your community," one voter said.

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