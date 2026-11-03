Richmond voters weigh economy, school funding and taxes on Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 13,500 Richmonders cast their ballots within the first three hours of voting Tuesday, according to the Richmond Office of Elections.

As of 9 a.m., the highest turnout in the city was reported at Precinct 707 City Hall East on North 25th Street (461) and Precinct 402 Forest Hill Presbyterian Church (478 votes).

The lowest turnout was reported at Precinct 310 Baker Senior Apartments (20 votes), Precinct 216 Maggie Walker Governor School (33 votes), and Precinct 902 Cardinal Elementary School (40 votes).

The Virginia Public Access Project reported that more than 34,000 people voted early in Richmond, more than double the early voting turnout in 2022.

In Church Hill, voters told CBS 6 the economy was among their biggest concerns, pointing to rising costs and uncertainty about the direction of the country.

“Prices are going up on grocery and rent and real estate,” voter Darrell Robinson said.

Others had a different perspective on the economy, acknowledging rising costs while pointing to areas of growth.

“I think the economy is booming,” Tayne Renmark said, who stated she is more right-leaning politically. “I think it's unfortunate that gas and a few other things, electric bills are so high. But, you know, that just happens."

Andrew Daddone, who works in the construction industry, said the economy is creating opportunities in his sector, but rising expenses are making projects more costly.

“We're kind of like popping off as far as there's lots of construction work, but at the same time it's all getting more and more expensive,” Daddone said. "All the projects that we're doing are increasing in cost and making margins a little bit tighter."

One of the major questions facing Richmond voters Tuesday is whether to approve a 1 percent increase in the city's sales tax to generate millions of dollars dedicated to school construction and renovations.

Mayor Danny Avula has said that if voters approve the measure, he would lower the city's meals tax by one percentage point and reduce the property tax rate by one cent.

Voters CBS 6 spoke with had mixed opinions about the proposal.

Daddone said his wife's work as a teacher helped shape his decision.

“My wife is a school teacher, so that being helpful was kind of a lot of what I was thinking about when voting,” he said.

Renmark, meanwhile, said she opposed the referendum.

“I voted no on everything, including sales tax because I think our taxes in the city of Richmond, our property taxes are far too high,” he said.

Katherine Kerley said she believes additional school funding is needed to address deteriorating buildings.

“The schools are falling down around their ears,” Kerley said. “It's not about new furniture or new technology. It's about roofs and windows that don't leak.”

The only voting disruption reported in Richmond Tuesday morning involved a power outage affecting Randolph Community Center and Clark Springs Elementary School in the Randolph neighborhood. The Office of Elections confirmed power had been restored.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.